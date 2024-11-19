South Harz Potash Ltd Quotes New Securities on ASX

South Harz Potash Ltd (AU:SHP) has released an update.

South Harz Potash Ltd has announced the quotation of over 4 million fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, marking a significant financial maneuver for the company. This move aligns with previously disclosed transactions and is likely to attract attention from investors interested in the potash industry.

