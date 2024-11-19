South Harz Potash Ltd Announces New Share Issuance

South Harz Potash Ltd (AU:SHP) has released an update.

South Harz Potash Ltd has announced a new issuance of 42.55 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant move for the company. The shares were issued as part of previously disclosed transactions, potentially impacting investor interest and market positioning. This development could be pivotal for those monitoring the company’s stock performance and strategic financial activities.

