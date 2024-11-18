South Harz Potash to Issue Over 4 Million Shares

South Harz Potash Ltd (AU:SHP) has released an update.

South Harz Potash Ltd is set to issue over 4 million fully paid ordinary shares as part of a new securities placement. The proposed issuance date is November 20, 2024, and aims to enhance the company’s capital structure. This move could attract attention from investors looking for opportunities in the potash sector.

