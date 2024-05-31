South Harz Potash Director Ends Tenure

South Harz Potash Ltd (AU:SHP) has released an update.

Luis Cabrita da Silva, a director of South Harz Potash Ltd, has ceased his position with the company as of May 31, 2024. He held substantial interests in the company, including over 2 million ordinary shares and several tranches of unlisted options with varying expiry dates. Additionally, da Silva had indirect interests through entities like HSBC Custody Nominees and CANACCORD GENUITY CORP.

