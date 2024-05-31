News & Insights

Stocks

South Harz Potash Director Ends Tenure

May 31, 2024 — 05:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

South Harz Potash Ltd (AU:SHP) has released an update.

Luis Cabrita da Silva, a director of South Harz Potash Ltd, has ceased his position with the company as of May 31, 2024. He held substantial interests in the company, including over 2 million ordinary shares and several tranches of unlisted options with varying expiry dates. Additionally, da Silva had indirect interests through entities like HSBC Custody Nominees and CANACCORD GENUITY CORP.

For further insights into AU:SHP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.