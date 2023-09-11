South Dakota regulators deny Summit Carbon Solutions permit application for carbon dioxide pipeline

By Leah Douglas

Sept 11 (Reuters) - South Dakota's Public Utilities Commission on Monday denied a permit application from Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions to build 495 miles (796 km) of pipeline through the state to transport captured carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to an underground storage site.

The three-member commission voted unanimously to deny the company's application on what was set to be the first day of three weeks of evidentiary hearings on the project.

On Friday, the PUC's staff recommended in a filing that the commission reject Summit's application because the project would violate local ordinances related to setbacks and other aspects of the pipeline route.

The PUC on Sept. 7 denied an application from Navigator CO2 Ventures for its carbon dioxide pipeline, citing safety concerns and lack of support from landowners along the pipeline route.

Summit's proposed pipeline would span more than 2,000 miles (3,218 km) across Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Minnesota.

Regulators in North Dakota denied Summit's permit application on Aug. 4, saying the company had failed to show its project would not harm the environment and the state's residents.

Summit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

