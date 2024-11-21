News & Insights

South China Vocational Education Delays Circular Release

November 21, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

South China Vocational Education Group Co., Ltd. (HK:6913) has released an update.

South China Vocational Education Group Co., Ltd. has announced a delay in the distribution of a circular related to its major transaction involving decoration and construction agreements for dormitories and a basement. The company has been granted an extension by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to release the circular by November 29, 2024, as they require additional time to finalize financial details. This update highlights the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance while navigating logistical challenges.

