South China Holdings Plans Strategic Acquisition Move

South China Holdings Company Limited is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 2, 2024, to discuss the approval of a substantial sale and purchase agreement valued at HK$185 million. This strategic move involves the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of three target companies, signaling potential growth opportunities for investors. Shareholders are encouraged to participate, as this decision could shape the company’s future trajectory in the financial markets.

