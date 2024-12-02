South China Holdings Approves Key Transaction Agreement

South China Holdings Company Limited (HK:0413) has released an update.

South China Holdings Company Limited successfully passed a resolution at its extraordinary general meeting on December 2, 2024, approving a significant sale and purchase agreement. The resolution received unanimous support from the independent shareholders, with no votes against it. This decision marks a pivotal step in the company’s strategic transactions planned for the future.

