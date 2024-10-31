News & Insights

South China Group Secures Major Construction Contracts

October 31, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

South China Vocational Education Group Co., Ltd. (HK:6913) has released an update.

South China Vocational Education Group Co., Ltd. has secured major agreements for the decoration and construction of new dormitories and a basement at Lingnan Institute of Technology. The contracts, valued at over RMB72 million collectively, have been approved by the company’s controlling shareholders without the need for a general meeting. This move highlights the company’s strategic investment in educational infrastructure, potentially influencing its stock performance.

