South China Group Secures Major Construction Contracts

South China Vocational Education Group Co., Ltd. (HK:6913) has released an update.

South China Vocational Education Group Co., Ltd. has secured major agreements for the decoration and construction of new dormitories and a basement at Lingnan Institute of Technology. The contracts, valued at over RMB72 million collectively, have been approved by the company’s controlling shareholders without the need for a general meeting. This move highlights the company’s strategic investment in educational infrastructure, potentially influencing its stock performance.

