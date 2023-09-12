South Carolina Tax Relief Following Tropical Storm Idalia

Following Tropical Storm Idalia, the IRS has granted tax relief to South Carolina residents impacted by the storm. The relief includes certain extended federal tax filing and payment deadlines. Some state tax filing and payment deadlines have also been extended. The tax deadline extension for South Carolina follows several other storm-related tax extensions, including a Florida tax deadline extension following Hurricane Idalia.

Tropical Storm Idalia hit South Carolina on Aug. 30 and brought with it severe flooding. Water levels reached more than nine feet in areas of Charleston, and more than 30,000 South Carolina residents were still left without power the day after the storm.

South Carolina tax relief

The IRS has announced tax relief for South Carolina residents impacted by Idalia. Taxpayers in the state now have until Feb. 15, 2024, to file certain tax returns and make tax payments that were originally due between Aug. 29, 2023, and Feb.15, 2024. The extensions include (but may not be limited to the following):

Impacted taxpayers in South Carolina now have until Feb. 15 to file quarterly payroll and excise tax returns that were normally due on Oct. 31, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2024.

Penalties for the failure to make payroll and excise tax deposits due between August 29, 2023, and Sept. 13, 2023, will be waived as long as payments are made by Sept. 13, 2023.

Taxpayers who were granted an original tax deadline extension of Oct. 16 now have until Feb. 15 to file their individual tax returns.

Note: Since tax payments for individual tax returns with an original extended filing deadline of Oct. 16 were due on April 18 (Tax Day), there is no tax extension for payments tied to these tax returns.

South Carolina taxpayers also have more time to make estimated tax payments that would have normally been due on Sept. 15, 2023, and Jan. 16, 2024. These payments are now due on February 15, 2024.

Areas affected by Hurricane Idalia

While areas on South Carolina’s Atlantic coast, such as Charleston and Myrtle Beach, experienced heavier flooding, all taxpayers in South Carolina who were impacted by Tropical Storm Idalia qualify for tax relief.

Additionally, some taxpayers who do not live in South Carolina may qualify for federal tax extensions, such as those who have records located in the state. Taxpayers who live outside of South Carolina but who qualify for tax relief should contact the IRS at 1- 866-562-5227.

Is the South Carolina state tax deadline extended?

The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced extended tax deadlines for impacted residents.

Taxpayers who requested 2022 tax return extensions are automatically granted a South Carolina extended tax deadline of Feb. 15, 2024.

South Carolina business income tax returns that were originally due between Aug. 29 and Feb. 15 are now due on Feb. 15, 2024.

Estimated tax payments originally due between Sept. 15, 2023, and January 16, 2024, are now due Feb. 15, 2024.

Certain quarterly withholding tax returns and payments also have an extended deadline of Feb. 15.

For more information on state-specific tax relief, taxpayers can visit the Idalia relief information letter issued by the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

