South Carolina lawmakers pass six-week abortion ban, send to governor

May 23 (Reuters) - South Carolina lawmakers on Tuesday passed a ban on most abortions after fetal cardiac activity begins, around six weeks.

The hotly contested bill, which Republican Governor Henry McMaster is expected to sign, passed mostly along party lines, with the notable exception of the state senate's five women members, who opposed it.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((sharon.bernstein@thomsonreuters.com;))

