South Bow (SOBO) Price Target Increased by 10.66% to 31.22

The average one-year price target for South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) has been revised to $31.22 / share. This is an increase of 10.66% from the prior estimate of $28.21 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.69 to a high of $37.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.68% from the latest reported closing price of $33.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Bow. This is an decrease of 179 owner(s) or 38.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOBO is 0.10%, an increase of 61.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.03% to 126,165K shares. The put/call ratio of SOBO is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 16,592K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,586K shares , representing a decrease of 36.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOBO by 91.30% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 15,483K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,388K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOBO by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 7,263K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,053K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOBO by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,456K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,132K shares , representing a decrease of 41.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOBO by 30.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 6,145K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,158K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%.

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