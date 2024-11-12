South Bow price target raised to C$36 from C$31 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Ben Pham raised the firm’s price target on South Bow (SOBO) to C$36 from C$31 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares.
