South Bow price target raised to C$31 from C$28 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish raised the firm’s price target on South Bow (SOBO) to C$31 from C$28 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm highlighted in a research note on Friday that the company’s pro forma Q3 results were in line with consensus and ahead of its estimates. South Bow reaffirmed its 2024 EBITDA outlook.

