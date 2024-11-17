News & Insights

South Bow price target raised to C$31 from C$28 at Wells Fargo

November 17, 2024 — 09:50 am EST

Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish raised the firm’s price target on South Bow (SOBO) to C$31 from C$28 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm highlighted in a research note on Friday that the company’s pro forma Q3 results were in line with consensus and ahead of its estimates. South Bow reaffirmed its 2024 EBITDA outlook.

