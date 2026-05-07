South Bow Corporation Reveals Fall In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - South Bow Corporation (SOBO) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $77 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $88 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $491 million from $498 million last year.

South Bow Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77 Mln. vs. $88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $491 Mln vs. $498 Mln last year.

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