South Bow Corporation Reports Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - South Bow Corporation (SOBO) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $96 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $61 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, South Bow Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $87 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $524 million from $534 million last year.

South Bow Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

