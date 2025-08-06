South Bow Corporation Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - South Bow Corporation (SOBO.TO) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $96 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $88 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to $524 million from $554 million last year.

South Bow Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $96 Mln. vs. $88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $524 Mln vs. $554 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.