South Australia pauses independent review into SkyCity's Adelaide casino

Feb 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand's SkyCity Entertainment Group SKC.NZ said on Tuesday an independent review of its Adelaide casino and the company by South Australia's gaming regulator has been put on hold pending anti-money laundering proceedings filed by the Australian financial crimes regulator.

The South Australian Liquor and Gambling Commissioner, which initiated the review in July to assess suitability of SkyCity Adelaide to continue to hold casino license, among others, extended the deadline for a written report pending proceedings.

