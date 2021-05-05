South Australia LNG import project lines up floating terminal

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, May 5 (Reuters) - Plans for a gas import terminal in South Australia are gaining momentum, with developer Venice Energy saying on Wednesday it has picked a supplier for its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

Venice has signed a term sheet with a "leading global independent LNG (liquefied natural gas) ship owner and operator from Europe" and expects to complete a time charter agreement in the coming weeks, Managing Director Kym Winter-Dewhirst said in a statement, without naming the ship owner.

Venice's gas import terminal, one of five proposed LNG import terminals racing to fill a projected gas supply shortfall in southeastern Australia from the middle of this decade, aims to initially supply 80 petajoules (PJ) a year of gas.

Venice said it could reach around 160 PJ a year of capacity in its second or third year of operation, depending on the market.

"We are making significant advances with offtake customers," Venice Energy's spokeswoman said.

Pending approvals from the South Australian government, Venice aims to make a final investment decision on the A$200 million ($155 million) project in late 2021. Construction is expected to take around 12 months.

The gas import terminal could help South Australia fulfil a A$1 billion pact it signed with the federal government last month to boost gas supply by up to 80 PJ a year and build more flexible power generation to make the grid more reliable in the country's most wind and solar dependent state.

The state did not say when it expects to make a decision on the terminal.

"Import terminals can increase competition in supply in Australia, and we welcome market interest in these projects," a state government spokesman said.

However, he added Project EnergyConnect, a new link between the power grids of South Australia and New South Wales, "will reduce our need for gas generation".

($1 = 1.2942 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.