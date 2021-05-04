South Australia LNG import project lines up floating terminal

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, May 5 (Reuters) - Plans for a gas import terminal in South Australia are gaining momentum, with the developer Venice Energy saying on Wednesday it has picked a supplier for its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

Venice has signed a term sheet with a "leading global independent LNG (liquefied natural gas) ship owner and operator from Europe" and expects to complete a time charter agreement in the coming weeks, Managing Director Kym Winter-Dewhirst said in a statement, without naming the ship owner.

Venice's gas import terminal, one of five proposed LNG import terminals racing to fill a projected gas supply shortfall in southeastern Australia from the middle of this decade, aims to supply 80 petajoules (PJ) a year of gas.

Pending approvals from the South Australian government, Venice aims to make a final investment decision on the project, expected to cost around A$200 million ($155 million), in late 2021.

The gas import terminal could help South Australia fulfill a A$1 billion pact it signed with the federal government last month to boost gas supply by up to 80 PJ a year and build more flexible power generation to make the grid more reliable in the country's most wind and solar dependent state.

"Venice Energy is well placed to meet these targets," Winter-Dewhirst said.

($1 = 1.2942 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.