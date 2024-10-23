South Atlantic Gold Advances Pedra Branca Project

South Atlantic Gold (TSE:SAO) has released an update.

South Atlantic Gold has successfully submitted exploration reports and permits for its Pedra Branca project in Brazil, working closely with local agencies to advance the environmental licensing process. The company is also preparing to extend permits for additional tenements, while exploring new opportunities for development and transactions.

