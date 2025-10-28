South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCPK:SABK) has been revised to $21.42 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of $19.38 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.50% from the latest reported closing price of $12.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Atlantic Bancshares. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SABK is 0.41%, an increase of 13.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.40% to 475K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 290K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 179K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares , representing a decrease of 72.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABK by 30.16% over the last quarter.

TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

