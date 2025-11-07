South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (SABK) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (SABK)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 18.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $21.93 in the previous session. South Atlantic Bancshares has gained 25.5% since the start of the year compared to the 12.7% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the -2.6% return for the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 23, 2025, South Atlantic Bancshares reported EPS of $0.57 versus consensus estimate of $0.5 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 5.56%.

For the current fiscal year, South Atlantic Bancshares is expected to post earnings of $2.04 per share on $62 in revenues. This represents a 55.73% change in EPS on a 23.46% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.2 per share on $66.9 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.84% and 7.9%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While South Atlantic Bancshares has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

South Atlantic Bancshares has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, South Atlantic Bancshares currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if South Atlantic Bancshares fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though South Atlantic Bancshares shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does SABK Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of SABK have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI). CUBI has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Customers Bancorp, Inc beat our consensus estimate by 15.79%, and for the current fiscal year, CUBI is expected to post earnings of $7.97 per share on revenue of $814.12 million.

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc have gained 2.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 8.85X and a P/CF of 10.47X.

The Banks - Southeast industry is in the top 17% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for SABK and CUBI, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

