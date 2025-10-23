South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (SABK) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.38 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $2.60 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.2% to $14.56 million from $11.45 million last year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.38 Mln. vs. $2.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $14.56 Mln vs. $11.45 Mln last year.

