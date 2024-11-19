News & Insights

South Atlantic Bancshares downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

November 19, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Janney Montgomery Scott analyst John Rodis downgraded South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK) to Neutral from Buy with a fair value estimate of $19, up from $17.25. Since the firm upgraded the stock one week ago, the shares are up 29%, notes the analyst, who is lowering the firm’s rating “based solely on valuation.”

