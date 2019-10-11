South Africa's Zuma to face corruption trial after court denies stay of prosecution

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South African former President Jacob Zuma will stand trial on corruption charges relating to a $2.5 billion arms deal after a high court denied him a permanent stay of prosecution on Friday.

Zuma, who was in office from 2009-2018, had applied for a permanent stay of prosecution from 16 charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to a deal to buy 30 billion rand of European military hardware for South Africa's armed forces in the late 1990s.

Zuma denies any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

