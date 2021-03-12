South Africa's Zulu king Zwelithini dies - SABC
JOHANNESBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini has died, state broadcaster SABC reported on Friday.
The king was hospitalised in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Christopher Cushing) ((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;)) Keywords: SAFRICA POLITICS/
