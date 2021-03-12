South Africa's Zulu king Zwelithini dies - SABC

World Markets

South Africa's Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini has died, state broadcaster SABC reported on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini has died, state broadcaster SABC reported on Friday.

The king was hospitalised in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital.

