South Africa's Woolworths resumes dividend despite H1 profit drop

Adds details on results, dividend and background

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings WHLJ.J reported on Wednesday a 35.6% slump in its half-year profit, as the South African retailer was badly affected by civil unrest at home and extended coronavirus lockdowns in Australia.

The retailer of clothing, food and homeware said headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 168.2 cents in the 26 weeks ended Dec. 26, from 261.1 cents a year earlier. Adjusted diluted HEPS dropped 16.3%.

It also resumed half-year dividend payments, by declaring an interim dividend of 80.5 cents a share.

The group turnover dipped 1% to 39.2 billion rand ($2.55 billion) and by 0.3% in constant currency terms, given the impact of lost sales arising from the prolonged lockdowns in Australia. Online sales grew by 22.4%, contributing 13.7% to the group's total turnover and concession sales for the period.

The Australian stores affected represent 70% of its brick-and-mortar sales base in Australia and New Zealand.

The impact of those lost sales, coupled with the absence of government and rent relief initiatives that supported the company a year earlier, hit its upmarket department chain David Jones and Country Road Group in Australia and New Zealand.

Turnover and concession sales at David Jones fell by 9.2%, while Country Road sales declined 3.1%. Together, the businesses contribute 33% of the group's turnover.

In South Africa, trading was hit by the civil unrest in July that resulted in looted stores, power outages and international supply chain disruptions and supplier delays.

Food sales rose by 3.8%, while the fashion, beauty and home business grew sales by 4.2%.

($1 = 15.3850 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.