South Africa's Woolworths records first H1 profit rise in five years

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African retailer Woolworths Holdings Ltd reported a 58.3% jump in half-year profit on Thursday, its first in five years, as sales recovered from the trough of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woolworths, which sells clothes, food and homeware, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) -- the main gauge of profit in South Africa -- surged to 261.1 cents in the 26 weeks to Dec. 27 from 164.9 cents a year earlier.

Meanwhile, adjusted diluted HEPS, which strips out certain items, rose by 19.4%.

