South Africa's Woolworths full-year profit jumps as COVID curbs ease

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South African fashion and grocery retailer Woolworths Holdings Ltd WHLJ.J reported a 6.5% jump in annual profit on Wednesday, helped by an improved second-half performance as COVID-19 lockdowns eased, especially in Australia and New Zealand.

The owner of David Jones and Country Road said headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main gauge of profit in South Africa, were 398.9 cents in the 52 weeks ended June 26, up from 374.4 cents in 2021. Adjusted diluted HEPS, which strips out certain items, rose by 9.7%.

Woolworths declared a final dividend of 149 cents per share, an increase of 125.8% from 66 cents year earlier.

First-half operations were severely impacted by extended lockdowns in its second-biggest market Australia, which ended in late 2021, and to a lesser extent by the civil unrest in South Africa last July that destroyed some of its stores.

Overall, the group's turnover and concession sales grew by 1.4% to 87 billion rand ($5.15 billion), while online sales increased by 16.4%, contributing 12.4% to the group's total sales.

Turnover at Woolworths' namesake local fashion beauty homestore segment grew by 5.4% and by 7.3% in comparable stores, supported by improved product resonance, market share gains in categories including denim, and a stronger performance from the rest of Africa, the retailer said.

Food sales grew by 4.2%, reflecting the return to out-of-home consumption, an increasingly competitive grocery environment and low product inflation across key categories, Woolworths added.

In Australia and New Zealand, upmarket department chain David Jones' sales grew by 4.3% in the second half, as shoppers rushed back to the company's stores after lockdown restrictions eased but dipped by 2.6% for the full year.

While full-year sales at its fashion chain Country Road Group increased by 3.1% thanks to the launch of new ranges.

($1 = 16.8889 rand)

