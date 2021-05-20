World Markets

South Africa's Woolworths flags more than 20% full-year profit rise

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

South African food and fashion retailer Woolworths Holdings said on Thursday it expects its full-year profit to rise by more than 20% due to the sale of the Elizabeth Street and Bourke Street Mens properties in Australia.

Headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - for the 52-week period ending on June 27 is expected to rise more than 23.96 cents from 119.8 cents per share a year earlier, it said.

Profit will also be boosted by an improved trading performance, as well as a lease exit, Woolworths, which also owns Australian upmarket department chain David Jones, said.

