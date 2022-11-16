South Africa's Woolworths flags higher profit on eased COVID lockdowns

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South African fashion and food retailer Woolworths said on Wednesday it expects half-year earnings to be more than 20% higher, as customers returned to physical stores, particularly in Australia, after prolonged government-imposed lockdowns.

Woolworths said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, is expected to rise by more than 33.6 cents in the six months ended Dec. 25, from last year's 168.2 cents.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.