South Africa's Woolworths flags higher profit on eased COVID lockdowns

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

November 16, 2022 — 12:26 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South African fashion and food retailer Woolworths said on Wednesday it expects half-year earnings to be more than 20% higher, as customers returned to physical stores, particularly in Australia, after prolonged government-imposed lockdowns.

Woolworths said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, is expected to rise by more than 33.6 cents in the six months ended Dec. 25, from last year's 168.2 cents.

