South Africa's Woolworths flags 20% fall in half-year profit on Australia lockdowns

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - South African retailer Woolworths Holdings WHLJ.J flagged on Wednesday a decline of more than 20% in half-year profit as it was badly hit by extended lockdowns in Australia and civil unrest at home.

The retailer of clothing, food and homeware said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, is seen falling by 52.2 cents in the 26 weeks ended Dec. 26, from 261.1 cents a year earlier.

