World Markets

South Africa's Woolworths flags 20% fall in half-year profit on Australia lockdowns

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African retailer Woolworths Holdings flagged on Wednesday a decline of more than 20% in half-year profit as it was badly hit by extended lockdowns in Australia and civil unrest at home.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - South African retailer Woolworths Holdings WHLJ.J flagged on Wednesday a decline of more than 20% in half-year profit as it was badly hit by extended lockdowns in Australia and civil unrest at home.

The retailer of clothing, food and homeware said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, is seen falling by 52.2 cents in the 26 weeks ended Dec. 26, from 261.1 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Rubenstein Says China Isn't as Attractive as It Once Was

    Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein says his two biggest concerns are rising interest rates and the U.S.-China relationship. He talks with Bloomberg's Dani Burger at the SuperReturn International private equity and venture capital conference.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular