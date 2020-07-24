South Africa's Woolworths annual sales fall as COVID-19 hits business
JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Reuters) - South African retailer Woolworths Holdings WHLJ.J flagged a marginal decline in annual sales as its stores were shut in the second-half of the financial year due to COVID-19 lockdowns.
Woolworths, which also operates in Australia, said group sales for the 52 weeks ended June 28 were 0.1% lower compared with a year earlier. In constant currency terms, sales declined 1.1%.
