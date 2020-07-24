South Africa's Woolworths annual sales fall as COVID-19 hits business

Refiles to remove extraneous word in headline

JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Reuters) - South African retailer Woolworths Holdings WHLJ.J flagged a marginal decline in annual sales as its stores were shut in the second-half of the financial year due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Woolworths, which also operates in Australia, said group sales for the 52 weeks ended June 28 were 0.1% lower compared with a year earlier. In constant currency terms, sales declined 1.1%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.