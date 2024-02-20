News & Insights

World Markets

South Africa's Vukile raises $53 mln through equity sale

February 20, 2024 — 02:50 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South African commercial property group Vukile Property Fund VKEJ.J raised 1 billion rand ($52.79 million) from the sale of 68.5 million new ordinary shares via an accelerated book build.

The specialist retail real estate investment trust, which holds assets worth 40 billion rand in South Africa and Spain, said the equity raised would help it capitalise on growth opportunities.

"As part of Vukile's ongoing growth strategy, we have identified and are evaluating an attractive pipeline of financially accretive, strategically aligned direct property acquisition opportunities in both South Africa and Spain," CEO Laurence Rapp said in a statement.

In the short term, the proceeds will be used to temporarily reduce borrowings in anticipation of the closing of potential acquisitions.

The capital raise will also reduce Vukile's loan-to-value ratio, a metric used to determine the credit risk of a loan, which stood at 42.9% as of Sept.30.

The shares were placed at a price of 14.60 rand each.

($1 = 18.9433 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.