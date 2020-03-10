South Africa's Vodacom to slash mobile data prices after watchdog report

PRETORIA, March 10 (Reuters) - South African telecoms firm Vodacom Group VODJ.J has agreed to reduce the cost of its data offerings by as much as 40%, following a finding that the country's mobile data prices were the highest on the continent, the watchdog said on Tuesday.

In December the competition watchdog warned that Vodacom and rival MTN MTNJ.J faced prosecution if they did not agree to cut data prices within two months of the findings.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Louise Heavens)

