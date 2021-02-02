World Markets
VOD

South Africa's Vodacom service revenue rises 3.9%

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South African mobile operator Vodacom Group said on Tuesday group service revenue grew by 3.9% in the third quarter, and it invested 3.4 billion rand ($226.49 million) in its network across the group.

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator Vodacom Group VODJ.J said on Tuesday group service revenue grew by 3.9% in the third quarter, and it invested 3.4 billion rand ($226.49 million) in its network across the group.

The company, which is majority owned by Britain's Vodafone VOD.L said group service revenue for the three months ended Dec.31, rose to 19.6 billion rand. On a normalised basis, service revenue grew by 4.2%.

($1 = 15.0114 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular