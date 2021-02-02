South Africa's Vodacom service revenue rises 3.9%

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator Vodacom Group VODJ.J said on Tuesday group service revenue grew by 3.9% in the third quarter, and it invested 3.4 billion rand ($226.49 million) in its network across the group.

The company, which is majority owned by Britain's Vodafone VOD.L said group service revenue for the three months ended Dec.31, rose to 19.6 billion rand. On a normalised basis, service revenue grew by 4.2%.

($1 = 15.0114 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)

