South Africa's Vodacom reports fall in half-year earnings

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest mobile operator Vodacom Group VODJ.J reported a 5.1% fall in half-year earnings on Monday and declared an interim dividend of 420 cents per share, up 1.2%.

Vodacom, majority-owned by British Vodafone VOD.L, said headline earnings per share fell to 505 cents in the six months ended Sept.30, down from 532 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.