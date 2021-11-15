World Markets
VOD

South Africa's Vodacom reports fall in half-year earnings

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's largest mobile operator Vodacom Group reported a 5.1% fall in half-year earnings on Monday and declared an interim dividend of 420 cents per share, up 1.2%.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest mobile operator Vodacom Group VODJ.J reported a 5.1% fall in half-year earnings on Monday and declared an interim dividend of 420 cents per share, up 1.2%.

Vodacom, majority-owned by British Vodafone VOD.L, said headline earnings per share fell to 505 cents in the six months ended Sept.30, down from 532 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Latest World Markets Videos

    Rubenstein Says China Isn't as Attractive as It Once Was

    Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein says his two biggest concerns are rising interest rates and the U.S.-China relationship. He talks with Bloomberg's Dani Burger at the SuperReturn International private equity and venture capital conference.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular