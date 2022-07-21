South Africa's Vodacom reports 5.2% rise in Q1 revenue

JOHANNESBURG, July 21 (Reuters) - Telecoms operator Vodacom Group VODJ.J reported a 5.2% increase in first quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by a resilient performance in South Africa.

Vodacom, majority-owned by Britain's Vodafone VOD.L, said group revenue for the quarter ended on June 30 rose to 26.1 billion rand ($1.53 billion) from 24.8 billion rand in the same quarter last year.

($1 = 17.0740 rand)

