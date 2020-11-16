South Africa's Vodacom reports 15.7% jump in H1 earnings

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator, Vodacom Group VODJ.J, on Monday reported a 15.7% rise in half-year earnings, boosted by a once-off deferred tax rate adjustment and reinstated medium-term targets.

The firm, which is majority owned by Britain's Vodafone VOD.L, said headline earnings per share for the six months ended Sept. 30, rose to 532 cents from 460 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Mfuneko Toyana)

