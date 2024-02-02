News & Insights

South Africa's Vodacom gets a boost from Egypt unit

February 02, 2024 — 12:35 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Vodacom Group VODJ.J reported on Friday a 29.7% jump in third-quarter service revenue, benefiting from the inclusion of Vodafone Egypt.

The biggest telecoms operator in South Africa, which is majority-owned by Britain's Vodafone Group VOD.L, said service revenue in the three months ended on Dec. 31 rose to 31 billion rand ($1.67 billion).

On a pro-forma basis, which includes Egypt as if it was owned from April 1, 2022 instead of Dec. 8, 2022, service revenue growth was 8.8%.

($1 = 18.5751 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

