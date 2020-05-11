South Africa's Vodacom FY earnings up 8.9%

JOHANNESBURG, May 11 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator Vodacom Group VODJ.J reported a 8.9% rise in annual earnings on Monday, buoyed by an improved second half performance in its domestic market and the sustained growth of its international businesses.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the full-year ended March fell to 945 cents from 868 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Vodacom, which is majority owned by Vodafone VOD.L, declared a final dividend of 405 cents per share.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.