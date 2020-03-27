World Markets

South Africa's Vodacom chairman to retire in July

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Hutchings / Reuters

The chairman of Vodacom Group, Jabu Moleketi, will step down from the board and retire on July 21, the South African telecoms firm said on Friday.

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - The chairman of Vodacom Group VODJ.J, Jabu Moleketi, will step down from the board and retire on July 21, the South African telecoms firm said on Friday.

Saki Macozoma, who is now lead independent non-executive director, will take over from Moleketi from July 22, Vodacom said in a statement. He was appointed to the board in 2017.

Moleketi, 62, a former deputy finance minister, was appointed to the Vodacom Group board in 2009 and appointed chairman in 2017, replacing Peter Moyo.

He is chairman of investment firm Brait SE BATJ.J and cement firm PPC PPCJ.J and has served on several boards, including the Development Bank of Southern Africa, Remgro REMJ.J and Nedbank Group NEDJ.J.

Macozoma's lead independent non-executive director role will be taken up by David Brown, the company said.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Mark Potter)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular