South Africa's Vodacom CFO to step down

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator Vodacom Group VODJ.J said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Till Streichert will leave the company in June 2020 to pursue an external opportunity.

The news came in just two days after the company said its Group Chief Technology Officer Andries Delport will leave Vodacom in May 2020, after 23 years of service to pursue external interests.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.