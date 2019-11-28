South Africa's Vodacom CFO to step down

World Markets

South African mobile operator Vodacom Group said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Till Streichert will leave the company in June 2020 to pursue an external opportunity.

The news came in just two days after the company said its Group Chief Technology Officer Andries Delport will leave Vodacom in May 2020, after 23 years of service to pursue external interests.

