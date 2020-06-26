South Africa's Vodacom appoints Mdlalose as interim CFO

World Markets
Vodacom Group executive director Sitho Mdlalose will be appointed interim group chief financial officer from July 1, the South African mobile operator said on Friday.

Mdlalose is replacing Till Streichert who is leaving the company on June 30 to pursue an external opportunity.

Mdlalose, 40, was appointed to the role of executive director for finance at Vodacom South Africa in 2017 having been CFO of Vodacom International Business since 2014.

The appointment of a permanent CFO is well advanced and an announcement is expected to be made in due course, Vodacom said in a statement.

