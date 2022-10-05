World Markets

South Africa's utility Eskom to reduce power cuts to 'Stage 3'

Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South African utility Eskom said on Wednesday it would continue with "Stage 4" power cuts until 0500 local time (0300 GMT) on Thursday morning before reducing them to "Stage 3" until 0500 on Saturday morning.

