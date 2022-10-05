South Africa's utility Eskom to reduce power cuts to 'Stage 3'

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South African utility Eskom said on Wednesday it would continue with "Stage 4" power cuts until 0500 local time (0300 GMT) on Thursday morning before reducing them to "Stage 3" until 0500 on Saturday morning.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by David Evans)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.