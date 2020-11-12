South Africa's unemployment rate jumps to 30.8% in Q3

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's total mining output fell 2.8% year-on-year in September compared to a revised contraction of 3.8% in August, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.

Below is the breakdown of the main minerals.

Year-on-year output percentage changes:

September

August

Gold

-0.7

-14.1 (revised)

PGM

-0.5

12.5 (revised)

Total Mining

-2.8

-3.8 (revised)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg)

