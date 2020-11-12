South Africa's unemployment rate jumps to 30.8% in Q3
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's total mining output fell 2.8% year-on-year in September compared to a revised contraction of 3.8% in August, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.
Below is the breakdown of the main minerals.
Year-on-year output percentage changes:
September
August
Gold
-0.7
-14.1 (revised)
PGM
-0.5
12.5 (revised)
Total Mining
-2.8
-3.8 (revised)
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg)
