World Markets

South Africa's unemployment rate jumps to 30.8% in Q3

Contributor
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's unemployment rate jumped to 30.8% in the third quarter from 23.3% in the second quarter, the country's statistics agency said on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's total mining output fell 2.8% year-on-year in September compared to a revised contraction of 3.8% in August, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.

Below is the breakdown of the main minerals.

Year-on-year output percentage changes:

September

August

Gold

-0.7

-14.1 (revised)

PGM

-0.5

12.5 (revised)

Total Mining

-2.8

-3.8 (revised)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular