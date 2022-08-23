South Africa's unemployment rate falls to 33.9% in second quarter

Adds detail, context

PRETORIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's official unemployment rate edged lower to 33.9% in the second quarter of 2022 from 34.5% in the first quarter, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Statistics South Africa said the number of unemployed people totalled 7.994 million people in the three months to the end of June, compared with 7.862 million people in the previous three months.

According to an expanded definition of unemployment that includes those discouraged from seeking work, 44.1% of the labour force was without work in the second quarter, from 45.5% in the prior quarter.

Analysts say South Africa needs higher rates of economic growth to make a meaningful dent in poverty and unemployment.

Employment increased by 648,000 in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, with 276,000 job gains recorded in the community and social services category, Statistics South Africa said.

Construction also added 104,000 new jobs.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)

