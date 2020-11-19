South Africa's Tsogo Sun Gaming falls to HY loss

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's Tsogo Sun Gaming TSGJ.J swung to a 543 million rand ($35.1 million) headline loss in the six months ended Sept.30, as traffic at its casinos fell due to government restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The owner of Montecasino and theme park Gold Reef City had reported headline earnings of 708 million rand in the same period of 2019. Tsogo also did not declare an interim dividend.

"Government's regulatory restrictions such as the curfew, limited capacity and ban on alcohol sales, had a substantial negative impact on the results for this interim reporting period," the company said.

All businesses in the group were closed for the first quarter of the financial period, which started in April, and thereafter opened in a staggered manner, but are not as yet fully operational, Tsogo added.

Management does not expect a significant contribution from entertainment facilities such as the theme park, theatres, arcades and cinemas for this financial year.

Overall income plunged by 74% to 1.6 billion rand from 5.9 billion rand, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation sunk by 90%.

In October, the businesses delivered a "solid" performance and a further improvement as a result of the relaxation of the curfew.

"With reduced levels of revenue due to restricted trading, offset by a lower cost base, only essential capex to be spent and no dividends paid to shareholders, we are of the view that debt levels can be reduced significantly by September 2021," Tsogo added.

Net interest-bearing debt and guarantees totalled 11.8 billion rand as at Sep.30, 400 million rand above the March 31 balance.

The group still requires a waiver for expected covenant breaches for March 2021 and it is possible that it may also require waivers for September 2021, the casino operator said.

($1 = 15.4753 rand)

