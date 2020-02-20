South Africa's Truworths posts marginal rise in half-year profit

Adds outlook comments, background

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd TRUJ.J reported a marginal rise in first-half earnings on Thursday as the fashion retailer battles constrained spending in South Africa and Brexit-related uncertainties in the UK, two of its key markets.

The company which is listed on the Johannesburg and Namibian exchanges also warned of restrained trading conditions in South Africa and the United Kingdom for the short to medium term.

The clothing, shoes, jewellery and homeware retailer said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 26 weeks to Dec. 29 inched higher to 364.9 South African cents from 363.2 South African cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the main profit measure for South African companies and strips out certain one-off items.

Truworths' results come after South African retail sales fell 0.4% year-on-year in December, following an increase of 2.6% in November.

Consumer confidence in the country remained at a two-year low in the fourth quarter, a survey showed last month. Sentiment has taken a hit due to slow wage growth, high tax rates, and soaring electricity prices.

"South Africa's retail trading environment will remain constrained in the short to medium term due to the country's low economic growth," Truworths said.

The company, which also runs British footwear chain 'Office', added the UK business is expected to continue to encounter headwinds for the remainder of the financial period ending June 2020 on slower retail sales growth due to Brexit-related uncertainties.

Truworths' revenue for the first half, however, rose to 11.03 billion rand ($732.63 million) from 10.90 billion rand a year earlier.

The company's shares had fallen more than 40% last year.

($1 = 15.0554 rand)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)

